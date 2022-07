El Pasoans are passionate. We're passionate about our city, we're passionate about our sports teams, we're passionate about our beliefs and we're passionate about our food. Seriously, I'm part of a foodies group here in El Paso (shoutout to the foodies) and it's no shocker that when it comes to food, we all can get a little heated- especially when it comes to libel of our favorite foods!

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO