Dana Heinze 'Moving On' After 16 Years as Penguins Equipment Manager

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

The Johnstown, Pa. native joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006 and has won four career Stanley Cups

After 16 years with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, equipment manager Dana Heinze is moving on from his position.

The Penguins announced that the Johnstown, Pa. native is looking forward to his “next journey.”

Heinze spent over 30 years as an equipment manager in professional hockey and was a part of four Stanley Cup winning teams.

His first came with the 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning and the last three with the Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

"I started pro hockey in 1988, and it's 2022. That's a good run," said Heinze. "I've had a blessed career. And at the end of the day, I'm leaving on my own terms. It's been a magical, long, strange trip."

At 54-years-old, Heinze was behind the bench for over 2,000 games in professional hockey.

Heinze got his start as an equipment manager for his hometown Johnston Chiefs in 1988 and was there until 1998.

In 2000, Heinze joined the Lightning in the NHL as an assistant equipment manager; the Penguins brought him in in 2006 and named him head equipment manager.

Heinze and his wife, Kathy, plan on moving back to Johnstown to spend time with family.

The Penguins will honor the veteran equipment manager during the 2022-23.

Heinze leaves the Penguins equipment staff in good hands with John Taglianetti, Paul DeFazio, and Danny Kroll.

