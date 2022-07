PORTLAND, Ore. — A Cheyenne native has become the new commander for the 142nd Force Support Squadron of the Oregon Air National Guard. In a change of command ceremony on June 10, Lt. Col. Berlinda White from Cheyenne said, “I am so excited to be part of your team and even more excited to be part of your guard family. I will do my best to inspire each of you to reach your highest potential in an environment of trust and respect. I am certain, together, we can achieve anything.”

