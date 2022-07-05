ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CO

Power Outage in the Redlands

By Estrella Bencomo
 2 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Xcel Energy has reported a power outage in the Redlands area.

No word yet on how many homes are affected, or how long this will be out. We’ll keep you updated.

