For the eighth time in his career, Jose Altuve is headed to the Midsummer Classic. And this year, there's no doubt in his mind that he will play. The veteran Astros second baseman will join manager Dusty Baker and his staff at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles on July 19. Altuve was elected to start for the American League for the fifth time in his 12-year career, garnering 57 percent of the vote over the Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO