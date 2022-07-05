ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

3-vehicle collision on eastbound I-80 leaves 2 hospitalized

WQAD
WQAD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was backed up for some time Tuesday evening, July 5 after a crash near LeClaire sent two people to the hospital. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, first...

www.wqad.com

Comments / 1

Related
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Women Rescued From Prophetstown House Fire (photos/video)

A small house at the corner of Woodlawn and E. Streets in Prophetstown was the scene of fire on Thursday afternoon with the lone occupant helped to safety by neighbors. The home’s single occupant Ellen Varnell, 54, was able to reach the driveway a few feet from the back door before being aided by neighbors who carried her across the street to safety.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
KCJJ

NL firefighters respond to kitchen blaze

North Liberty firefighters responded to a kitchen blaze Tuesday morning. According to a news release from the North Liberty Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 60 Penn Oaks Drive just before 10:15am for a building fire alarm. North Liberty Police units were the first to arrive and reported smoke inside the building. They immediately began evacuating occupants.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Scott County, IA
Cars
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Scott County, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Le Claire, IA
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Le Claire, IA
Crime & Safety
Scott County, IA
Crime & Safety
KIIK 104.9

The Most Dangerous Street in Davenport Is This One, According to Stats

Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect faces charges after crash

Robert Russo, 36, of Dixon, Illinois, was arrested in the 300 Block of East 7th Street on July 2, according to a news release from Dixon Police,. He was arrested shortly before 7 a.m. for leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, aggravated driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving under a suspended license, the release says.
DIXON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Medforce
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after motorcycle crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A 20-year old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Sunday. The Dubuque Police Department responded to the single vehicle crash on Carter Road, just south of West 32nd Street, around 3:45 pm. The driver was taken to the hospital where he...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Driver identified in fatal Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

14-year-old girl injured in head-on crash in Knox County

A Galesburg woman was charged with drunk driving (among several charges) for a Fourth of July accident in Knox County. The accident occurred on Illinois 97 at U.S. 150, Knox County, at about 10:45 a.m. on July 4, 2022. Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg, was driving a 2010 Blue Chrysler van north on Illinois 97 and a 2021 Black Honda SUV was traveling south at the same location.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police searching for catalytic converter thief

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating catalytic converters theft. Bettendorf police are seeking any information on the photographed tan Lincoln Town Car with Illinois plate 3074MD, or the person driving it. Police ask for help identifying the man suspected to be involved in the theft of...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque woman arrested after hitting husband with bottle and sending him to hospital

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle. Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
police1.com

Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
CORALVILLE, IA
KWQC

Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash

2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport. Fire officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss. FAD 07-03 PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. There will a First...
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

Friday night crash in Rock Falls leaves motorcyclist severely injured

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A motorcycle crash Friday night on West 6th Street left one person severely injured, according to the Rock Falls Police Department. The single-vehicle crash involving the motorcycle happened at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West 6th Street, police said. The motorcyclist...
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy