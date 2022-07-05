ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET REDWOOD STEELE WASECA WATONWAN
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Severe thunderstorm watches cover much of southern Minnesota until 10 p.m.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 438 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. 350 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western and central Iowa Southwest to south-central Minnesota Eastern Nebraska. * Effective...
MINNESOTA STATE
kymnradio.net

Sheriff Jesse Thomas on extra enforcement on Hwy 3

Rice County Jesse Thomas announces that there will be extra enforcement on Hwy 3 beginning Friday, July 8, and discusses the use of drones by the department, including in the search for Elle Ragin.
Southern Minnesota News

Truman man critically injured when semi hits plow diverting traffic for work zone

Photo from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A Truman man was critically injured last week when his semi crashed into a state plow that was diverting traffic for a portable work zone on I-90. James Dale Ratcliffe, 68, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries following...
TRUMAN, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Southern Minnesota News

Amboy woman seriously injured in wrong-way ramp crash

An Amboy woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way ramp crash Thursday morning in Mankato. Carol Jean Gramentz, 69, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with life-threatening injuries following the crash on northbound Highway 22 at Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gramentz was driving a Chevy Malibu the...
AMBOY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

City put on alert Sunday afternoon

The city of Jackson was put on alert Sunday afternoon after local authorities received what Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken termed “a concerning report” from a local parent. Shortly before 2 p.m. this past Sunday, the local sheriff’s office learned an 11-year-old had reported a white male with...
JACKSON, MN
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Semi accident on I-35 in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The Northwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company (NVFC) says it responded to a semi accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35. NVFC says the semi was apparently northbound around 3:14 when a tire blew out near mile marker 217. The semi went off the interstate and over Hickory Avenue before coming to a stop in the east ditch.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
knuj.net

TRUMAN MAN CRITICALLY HURT IN CRASH

The state patrol has released information on a crash that critically injured a Truman man last week. Authorities say a 2005 International semi was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County June 29 around 9:40 am when it collided with a state plow truck in the right lane that was diverting traffic to the left lane near a work zone. The driver of the semi James Ratcliffe of Truman was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the plow, Nathaniel Lamont of Truman was taken to Blue Earth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Blue Earth Police, Fire and Ambulance along with Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.
TRUMAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Glencoe man hurt in Hutchinson motorcycle crash

(Hutchinson MN-) A Glencoe man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Hutchinson yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 4:21 p.m., 22-year-old Cole Novack was traveling northbound on Highway 22 at Airport Road when he lost control and crashed. Novack was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENCOE, MN
Power 96

Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is Nearing Completion

Paul Penansky, Faribault Parks and Recreation Director tells KDHL the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park has a few finishing touches before it's August dedication. The Rice County Historical Society is planning a Fleck's Travaganza the weekend of August 19th through the 21st. In addition to the dedication of the park the car...
FARIBAULT, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Glencoe man was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon southeast of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says 22-year-old Cole Novak was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Novak was northbound on Highway 22 at Airport Road when he lost control...
HUTCHINSON, MN
KEYC

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Units respond to fire caused by lightening strike

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday evening, Mankato public safety and the Mankato fire department responded to a structure fire. Units responded to the fire on Southbrook Circle, near MSU. According to the release, Crews found smoke coming from the roof and extinguished the fire. They continued by stating that the...
MANKATO, MN
Y-105FM

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Pursuit reached speeds of 100+ mph on Fairmont city streets

A pursuit that led to the arrest of a Texas man reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Fairmont’s city streets, according to charges filed Tuesday. Cruz Jesus Castillo, 20, faces felony charges of 1st-degree damage to property and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in Martin County Court. Police say Castillo was behind the wheel of the pickup that fled police over the weekend.
FAIRMONT, MN
blueearthcountymn.gov

MN River Valley Drug Task Force Arrests

On July 4th, 2022, at 5:28 pm Mankato Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Stadium Road after several 911 callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance. A caller reported that a black male associated with a silver vehicle shot at larger red vehicle. Both vehicles left the area before police arrived. The suspect vehicle was reported to be occupied by two black males and a female. Responding officers spoke with witnesses and collected a spent 9mm shell casing at the scene. Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and developed descriptions of the vehicles and people involved. The driver of the red vehicle was identified and contacted by phone. She was not cooperative and denied being involved in a disturbance.
MANKATO, MN

