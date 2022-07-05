Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth by NWS

The state patrol has released information on a crash that critically injured a Truman man last week. Authorities say a 2005 International semi was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County June 29 around 9:40 am when it collided with a state plow truck in the right lane that was diverting traffic to the left lane near a work zone. The driver of the semi James Ratcliffe of Truman was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the plow, Nathaniel Lamont of Truman was taken to Blue Earth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Blue Earth Police, Fire and Ambulance along with Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.

TRUMAN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO