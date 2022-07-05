ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson Coaster sued by family of boy injured on ride

By Connor Wilson
 2 days ago

BRANSON, Mo.– The family of a Tennessee boy who was seriously hurt while on the Branson Coaster last year is now suing the company for damages.

The lawsuit said 11-year-old Aalando Perry, who is nearly blind, was tangled between the car and frame of the coaster, taking first responders over an hour and a half to free him. The lawsuit also claims staff insisted Perry ride in a solo cart and said he would be safe alone.

The lawsuit alleges when the cart came to a stop, the boy thought the ride had finished, stood up and fell onto the track.

Following the incident, the ride was temporarily closed for safety inspections.

Following the incident, the ride was temporarily closed for safety inspections.

Anna Bennett
2d ago

okay why would an almost blind person be on the roller coaster? and he's 11! that's the parents fault actually, they should have said no.

