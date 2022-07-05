ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Creston) Creston Police reported three arrests and one incident report.

On July 1, Police arrested 24-year-old Duane Giles of Creston for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities released Giles on Promise to Appear.

On July 3. Police arrested 36-year-old Jackie Lee Marler of Creston, a Union County Warrant for Violating a No Contact Order. Police transported Marler to the Union County Jail and later released him on his Recognizance.

On July 4, Creston Police arrested 58-year-old Ricky Lee Kimball, 58, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officers cited Kimball and released him from the scene.

Paul Hayes of 1203 W Adams Street reported that someone entered his garage between June 28 and July 2 and stole a charging cord to his Nissan Leaf. The estimated value of the Leaf Blower is $550.

