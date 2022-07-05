Four people injured after car crashes into tree in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Four people were injured in a single-car crash in Wakefield Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Vernon Street. Police say a car crashed into a tree, trapping two people inside.

Firefighters freed them using hydraulic tools, according to police.

One person was flown to a hospital in Boston, and the other three were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash is under investigation.

