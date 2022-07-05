ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Sexual assault survivor speaks after max penalty given to attacker

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ddpF_0gVlDJwp00

On Tuesday, Kyndall Hutchins, 34, received 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a teenage co-worker back in August of 2020.

Back then, Hutchins led police on a manhunt across state lines eventually being captured in the state of Rhode Island and brought back to Lee County.

The survivor, who has chosen to remain unidentified, reacted to the judge's decision outside the courtroom.

“Really happy, really satisfied with the judge's decision, I couldn't be happier,” she said.

Hutchins is a registered sex offender with a history of violent offenses and eluding police, a criminal history Judge Kyle referred back to when handing out his ruling.

“The issue is now that you are a grown man and you are in your 30's and you have done it again. and you knew what the rules were because of the first one and that’s a real problem in my book sir..with your record..it's 30 years,” said Kyle.

Inside the courtroom, the survivor along with her mom and dad were able to address Hutchins face-to-face.

“Kyndall Tyree Hutchins is an absolute monster,” said her mother.

“I hereby implore that honorable judge Kyle to hold inmate Hutchins accountable for his actions and levy the maximum sentence allowable,” said her father.

Before that wish for the maximum sentence was given out, Hutchins requested to address the court, where he started to call the family a liar, before Judge Kyle shut it down.

Afterward, the family who said they had been in pain for years, finally felt like they got the last word.

“I guess I am going to have to be content without ever getting a sorry, not even admitting that he did it,” said the survivor.

“You know you are guilty and I hope right now you are going back to the jail and you are going to see this interview and you are going to hear what we have to say,” said her mother.

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Allegedly Uses Girlfriend To Lure Ex Into Fight So He Could Murder Her

A Georgia man is accused of using his girlfriend to lure his ex into a fight so that he could murder her. Colvin Lindsey allegedly orchestrated a fight between his current girlfriend Teandra Brox and ex-girlfriend De'ja McCrary. South Fulton Police say that McCary drove to the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton on May 25 at the behest of Lindsey, 11 Alive reported over the weekend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist

A judge has reversed his decision to give a father full custody of his 15-year-old daughter, whose mother says was conceived when she was raped as a minor in 2005. The child involved has been temporarily placed in the care of a guardian. The father, John Barnes, will share visitation on alternating weekends with the girl’s mother, Crysta Abelseth.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
State
Rhode Island State
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
CBS News

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Victim Isn't 'Threatened' By Disgraced Artist, Claims He Needs To Seek Therapy In Order To Change

Kitti Jones accused R. Kelly of physically and sexually abusing her for two years from 2011 to 2013 and appeared in the tell-all documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Now, she is speaking out on how she feels about the results of the disgraced artist's sentencing hearing and if she truly thinks it's possible for him to turn his life around after his convictions. In a candid sit-down, Jones admitted that while she was happy he was incarcerated and unable to harm anyone else, she wants to believe that if he genuinely acknowledged his crimes and worked with therapists, he could change....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Prison killer accepts he will never be freed

A jailed killer has accepted he will never be released from prison after he admitted murdering another inmate. James O'Rourke choked 30-year-old Dean Ramsey to death in what a judge described as a "brutal execution". The 52-year-old, who was jailed for life in 1992, was sentenced to another 23 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch at the Brooklyn jail where she is being held ahead of her sentencing this week, her lawyer said on Saturday night.Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, wrote to the judge overseeing the British socialite’s case to say she would would seek a delay to the sentencing hearing if kept under watch.Maxwell was convicted on 29 December on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking, for recruiting and grooming four girls for late billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She is due in Manhattan Federal Court for sentencing on Tuesday.But Ms...
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Survivor makes tearful statement after R. Kelly sentencing

US singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his celebrity status to sexually abuse children and women. The R&B artist was convicted last September in New York of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes. Lizzette Martinez, 45, told reporters in New York she was grateful...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy