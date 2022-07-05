ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,250 free backpacks with school supplies to be given away at Bradenton’s Bishop Museum

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago
A free back-to-school event with a backpack giveaway and health screenings is happening Wednesday evening in downtown Bradenton.

Manatee County Rural Health has partnered with the Bishop Museum of Science, 201 10th St. W. in Bradenton, to throw a back-to-school health bash on Wednesday.

Admission into the museum is free for the event from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

MCR Health will giveaway 1,250 backpacks filled with school supplies to children who attend the bash.

Plus, there will be on-site dental, vision and health screenings for free.

Children can get physical health exams, and immunizations will be available for all ages.

There also will be kid-friendly activities like face painting, games, and giveaways in the courtyard.

Families can take home COVID-19 testing kits and face masks after exploring the museum and all its attractions.

If you would like more information, call Scott Works MCR’s Director Marketing and Communications at (941) 713-0787 or email him sworks@mcr.health

IN THIS ARTICLE
