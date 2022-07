FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — At a time when many area police departments can't hire officers fast enough, one is laying off its officers, all because of a failed levy. The Franklin Township Police Department had 18 officers not long ago. Because of a failed levy, they now have 11. If a referendum isn't passed in November, they will only have five officers for a township of 10,000.

