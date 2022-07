CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was killed and another was taken to a South Texas hospital after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. The accident happened after the driver of the car was heading south on the 5900 block of F.M. 666 and for an unknown reason, left the roadway, went into a ditch and crashed into a pole, DPS officials on scene said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO