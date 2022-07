GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. when a Tesla driving into the rest area on I-75 near Paynes Prairie crashed into a Walmart tractor-trailer. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a Tesla entered the southbound rest area and ran into the back of a parked semi-truck. The 66-year-old woman driving the car and the 67-year-old man in the passenger seat were killed.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO