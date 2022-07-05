Fifth annual Crossroads Wheelchair Softball Classic was a success

VICTORIA, Texas — The VISD Aquatics Center is going to host the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation for region 16 swim meet. Starting Saturday July 9 and continuing through July 10, the TAAF Region 16 regional swim meet will feature over 500 swimmers. The age ranges competing on Saturday is 11 and older. On Sunday, the age group competing will be 10 and under. The VISD Aquatics Center has hosted the TAAF regional swim meet since 2016. The region 16 member cities include Victoria, Portland, and Corpus Christi. The top three swimmers from each event will earn a spot to compete at the 2022 TAAF Summer Games of Texas that will take place in Corpus Christi. If you would like to attend the event, tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults and can be purchased here.
Comments / 0