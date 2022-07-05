ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth annual Crossroads Wheelchair Softball Classic was a success

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas — The fifth annual Crossroads Wheelchair Softball Classic took place at Riverside Park and four teams from around the state participated. The Adaptive softball team, the Victoria Bad News Chairs hosted three other adaptive softball teams. In a tournament at the...

Over 500 swimmers will swim at the VISD Aquatics Center for regional meet

VICTORIA, Texas — The VISD Aquatics Center is going to host the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation for region 16 swim meet. Starting Saturday July 9 and continuing through July 10, the TAAF Region 16 regional swim meet will feature over 500 swimmers. The age ranges competing on Saturday is 11 and older. On Sunday, the age group competing will be 10 and under. The VISD Aquatics Center has hosted the TAAF regional swim meet since 2016. The region 16 member cities include Victoria, Portland, and Corpus Christi. The top three swimmers from each event will earn a spot to compete at the 2022 TAAF Summer Games of Texas that will take place in Corpus Christi. If you would like to attend the event, tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults and can be purchased here.
Houston developer holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at rent-to-own community in Georgetown

An aerial view shows Georgetown Heights, Georgetown's next build-to-rent community. (Courtesy Wan Bridge Group) The Wan Bridge Group, a Houston-based development company, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first rent-to-own community in Georgetown on June 30. Georgetown Heights—located at 468 Northwood Drive, Georgetown—features 48 three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes ranging...
Is a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Victoria?

Let me start out by saying Freddy's is one of my go-to fast food spots when I am out of town. Freddy's Steakburgers smash burgers are absolutely fantastic! Let's not forget about the cheese curds and the chili-cheese fries and of course, the frozen custard. My to-go order is the TRIPLE SMASH burger with chili-cheese fries, don't judge me. According to a report by fastcasual.com, this will be an option for Victoria residents in the near future and I couldn't be more excited.
Baytown pastor, 1 of 9 arrested for solicitation of children online

HOUSTON - Through a multi-agency effort, law enforcement has made nine arrests of predators in Houston and the greater Houston-area targeting children online. One of the arrests was a pastor at a Baytown church. "Offenders that want to harm kids will find a way to do it," says Shanna Redwine,...
These 3 Texas Cities Are Considered The Sweatiest In America

Got B.O.? It's probably because you live in a sweat zone!. My Dating Adviser compiled a list of the sweatiest cities in the United States. Here's how they did it:. In order to determine the sweatiest cities in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 200 of the largest metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Sweat Factors and 3) Cooling Off. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics of perspiration friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.
South Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew the month of July could be so lucky? A resident of South Texas would definitely vouch for that claim. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Victoria claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million from the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. That ticket was purchased at Walden’s Mini Mart on Moody Street in Victoria.
U-boats on the prowl in the gulf

Buried in the back pages of a Houston newspaper in July 1942 was a brief account of the sinking on the fifth of the month of a cargo ship “somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico.”. German U-boats were on the prowl off the coast of Texas, but there was...
Texas sees largest gasoline price drop so far in 2022, AAA says

HOUSTON — This week, Texas saw its largest week-to-week drop in average gasoline prices so far in 2022, according to AAA. A gallon of regular unleaded was 16 cents lower on average statewide Thursday than the week prior. The Houston area averaged $4.36 per gallon. Laredo had the lowest...
Whataburger adds new items to the menu, brings back some fan favorites

HOUSTON – Prepare for your mouth to water, Whataburger lovers!. The fast-food franchise is debuting four new limited-time offers while bringing back a couple of fan favorites. Customers can now enjoy a bacon blue cheese burger and peppercorn ranch chicken club for lunch. Got a sweet tooth? Whataburger says...
