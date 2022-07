In an uncomfortably combustible combination, it is the team and it is the timing driving this latest controversy in sports. This is the Dallas Cowboys. The club’s last heydays in the early-mid ‘90s are now older than some of its current players. “America’s Team” has become a faint, stale perfume, an almost mocking appellation. Yet this is a franchise, led by an owner who never met a sponsor dollar he didn’t like, that memories still hold up as one of the biggest brands in all of sports.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO