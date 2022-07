COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after she was hit by a U-Haul truck in a parking lot. The crash was reported to police at about 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Rebecca Ln. at an apartment complex. The neighborhood is just northeast of Palmer Park off of N. Academy Boulevard. Officers at the scene told 11 News the child is expected to survive.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO