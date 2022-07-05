Man on multiple felony warrants in custody after barricading himself in SE Houston home, HPD says
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after a SWAT scene unfolded in a southeast Houston home.
Police responded to a call involving a barricaded man with multiple felony warrants in the the 5100 block of French Creek Drive on Tuesday.
According to authorities, a woman called at about 2 p.m. saying that there was a man in a garage next door to her home with a gun.
HPD later confirmed in a tweet that the man is in custody without incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates on this story.
