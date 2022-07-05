ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man on multiple felony warrants in custody after barricading himself in SE Houston home, HPD says

 2 days ago
EMBED <> More Videos SWAT scene unfolding in SE Houston home after 1 man barricaded with multiple felony warrants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after a SWAT scene unfolded in a southeast Houston home.

Police responded to a call involving a barricaded man with multiple felony warrants in the the 5100 block of French Creek Drive on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a woman called at about 2 p.m. saying that there was a man in a garage next door to her home with a gun.

HPD later confirmed in a tweet that the man is in custody without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates on this story.

Texas Crime & Safety
