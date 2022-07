TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high temperature Wednesday in Ponca City was 106. Today, we are expecting afternoon temperatures in Tulsa around 104. The winds will continue from the south, and the heat index temperature could reach above 110. This is the first day most of Green Country will be under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO