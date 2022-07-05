ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Mexican navy sets net hooks in bid to help vaquita porpoise

By MARK STEVENSON
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican navy said Tuesday it has begun a controversial plan to drop concrete blocks onto the bottom of the Gulf of California to snag illegal nets that drown critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises. As few as eight of the tiny, elusive porpoises remain...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. A hearse carrying Abe’s body left the hospital early Saturday to head back to his home in Tokyo. Abe’s wife Akie lowered her head as the vehicle passed before a crowd of journalists. Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Navy#Vaquita#Porpoise#Mexico#Environment Department
The Independent

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. “Give me a call when you get this!” he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.
WILDLIFE
SFGate

Across southern Arizona, a full range of border woes for Biden

YUMA, Ariz. - The young men wearing parkas and sweatshirts appeared out of the darkness around 2 a.m., running for a gap in the border wall and sending up great clouds of dust. "Don't run!" the other migrants shouted in Spanish. "Walk!" the Border Patrol agents yelled. The 15 men,...
YUMA, AZ
SFGate

US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. women's national team qualified for the 2023 World Cup on Thursday night at the CONCACAF W Championship. The United States defeated Jamaica 5-0 at Estadio BBVA but had to wait until Haiti downed Mexico 3-0 in the late game to secure a spot in next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Fishing
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
SFGate

Family of journalist killed in West Bank lashes out at Biden

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The family of a Palestinian-American reporter killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank lashed out at President Joe Biden in a letter released Friday over his administration's response to her death. Relatives of Al Jazeera...
POLITICS
SFGate

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Mexico accuses ex-president of millions in illegal funds

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency said Thursday it has accused ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto of handling millions of dollars in possibly illegal funds, perhaps a signal from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he is getting serious about his promise to pursue corruption.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The abrupt guilty plea by the Phoenix Mercury...
BASKETBALL
SFGate

South African president decries deaths of 21 teens in tavern

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. EAST LONDON, South Africa (AP) — The deaths of 21 teenagers in a nightclub tragedy is a crime and South African officials must increase steps to prevent alcohol from being illegally sold to youths, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — In a former gold mine a mile underground, inside a titanium tank filled with a rare liquified gas, scientists have begun the search for what so far has been unfindable: dark matter. Scientists are pretty sure the invisible stuff makes up most of the universe’s...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy