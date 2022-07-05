‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2: How Many Episodes Are Left?

Yu-mi’s (Kim Go-eun) quest to find true love continues in Yumi’s Cells Season 2. The first season defied K-drama romance rules by ending in a breakup , but it left the door open for the female lead to refind herself and new love. Based on an original webtoon, fans see Yu-mi in a new relationship with Babi (JinYoung), but there are signs of trouble ahead. Already well into the K-drama, how many episodes are left before the finale?

There are 14 episodes in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

It is common for K-dramas to have 14 to 16 episodes in one season, with recent K-dramas falling under eight episodes. The first season of Yumi’s Cells had 14 episodes and encompassed only part of the original webtoon. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 also has 14 episodes, with fans currently on the eighth episode.

Fans still have a long way to go until the finale, with six more episodes to go before learning whether Yu-mi and Babi stay together or not. The K-drama has given clues that their relationship could hit rock bottom . Yumi’s Cells Season 2 introduced Da-eun (Shin Ye-eun), a character from the webtoon that causes some turmoil.

In the first season of the K-drama, fans got a small teaser that Yu-mi does get married in the future . But his identity is a secret. The season has introduced some critical characters like Ahn Dae-young (Jun Suk-ho). He is connected to Yu-mi’s possible next love.

‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 Schedule

Many K-dramas release simultaneously in South Korea at the same time on international streaming sites like Viki. According to Ready Steady Cut , Yumi’s Cells Season 2 releases two new episodes weekly on Friday and Saturday.

With only six episodes remaining, fans have three more weeks of the K-drama. There are a lot of storylines to explore, seeing as Yumi’s Cells is based on a webtoon. According to Soompi , the K-drama creators planned to have multiple seasons from the start. They wanted fans to go on an evolutionary journey with Yu-mi about self-reliance, love, and true passion.

It is unclear how many seasons the K-drama will have. It all depends on whether or not the season will introduce the critical character Soorok . There has been no casting news for the character, but the second season is underway for Yu-mi to meet her future editor.

What time are new ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 episodes released?

K-dramas that air in Korea and streaming sites can be tricky due to the timezone difference. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 premieres episodes at 4 p.m. KST. For international fans, this means episodes air roughly at 3 a.m. EST. But the premiere time can be incorrect as Viki uploads the episodes with complete subtitles.

Fans will want to set an alarm for the new episodes as the season is getting complicated. A relationship might be in trouble, a main character is rattled by growing feelings, and Yu-mi embarks on a career she has dreamed of. An ex-boyfriend might also try to win Yu-mi back .

Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is available to stream on Viki .

RELATED: 5 Netflix Original K-Dramas From 2022 With the Highest Scores, According to IMDb