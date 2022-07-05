ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Delivers Eccentric Street Style In Pink Floyd T-Shirt With Printed Sweatpants & Quilted Cactus Plant Flea Market Dunks

Travis Scott stayed true to his authentic style sense for his latest outing. The 31-year-old Houston rapper was spotted having lunch with actor Evan Mock and DJ Daniel Chetrit at Lure restaurant in SoHo, New York City on Monday.

The “Sicko Mode” musician enjoyed a bite to eat prior to hitting the stage at The Day Party at the The Coney Island Art Walls in Brooklyn, New York. Scott showcased his inviable aesthetic in a grey short-sleeve Pink Floyd T-shirt. The award-winning entertainer completed his look with an eccentric pair of pants. The baggy statement piece featured checkered print, a tiger graphic, bold colors throughout and a plaid bottom hemline. The “Goosebumps” artist completed his look with a gold chain, diamond stud earrings and his signature box braids.

When it came down to footwear, he took his look up a notch with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Nike Dunk Low sneakers. The classic basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette features quilted triangles and mossy green suede overlays. On the right shoe, you’ll find an oversized yin and yang insignia embroidered into the lateral heel while the left shoe has a duo of Swooshes — one oversized on the quarter and a tinier version by the collars — embedded into its lateral wall. Additionally, the left shoe bears thick, skater style shoe laces and Nike Air tongue branding while the other side is styled with brown rope laces and a CPFM Nike insignia. The interior mesh lining deviates between each kick as well, the left arriving with a brown interior while the right side skews to an olive green.

Scott is one of the most influential figures in fashion today with his various sneaker collaborations selling out within seconds of being released, and his merch flipping for a pretty penny on the secondary market. His personal style has been a big part of his image throughout his career. The record producer has even collaborated with Air Jordan, Helmut Lang, Dior, Evisu, Been Trill and even McDonald’s. Scott and Jordan Brand’s collaborative partnership began in 2017 and since then, the duo has delivered several iterations of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 .

