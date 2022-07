PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) has closed its case looking into conditions that contributed to a suspect’s escape from custody of Pender County Sheriff’s deputies. On February 27, following a domestic violence call, that suspect was detained in the dog cage of a deputy’s K-9 vehicle. While deputies waited for backup, authorities say the suspect got out of the vehicle and managed to retrieve his gun, his drugs, and his money before he fled.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO