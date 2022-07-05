ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powers scores career-high 32 to help Lynx beat Aces

By Allociated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 102-71 Sunday night.

Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham added 13 points apiece and Sylvia Fowles scored eight points with 11 rebounds and two blocks for Minnesota (7-15).

Powers scored the final six points in Minnesota’s 13-0 opening run and the Aces never led. Dearica Hamby and Riquna Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Las Vegas to 44-35 with about 3 minutes left in the first half but Fowles answered with a layup 18 seconds later and the Lynx led by double figures the rest of the way.

Kelsey Plum led Las Vegas (15-6) with 12 points. Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson added 10 points apiece.

Las Vegas, which went into the game averaging a league-leading 89.9 points per game, had its lowest scoring output of the season.

Minnesota shot 50% (37 of 74) from the field, hit 12 3-pointers and outrebounded the Aces 53-25 — including 15-1 on the offensive glass — en route to a season-high scoring total.

The Lynx retired the jersey of Rebekkah Brunson before the game. She retired in February 2020 after helping the Lynx win four WNBA championships and is now with the team as an assistant coach. She becomes the third member of the Lynx to have her jersey retired, joining Seimone Augustus and Lindsay Whalen.

