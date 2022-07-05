The Best Popcorn Makers Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The first commercial popcorn maker was a far cry from today's compact and portable poppers. Invented in 1885 by Charles Cretors, the steam-powered machine was usually wheeled around to serve patrons attending sporting events and fairs (via America's Favorite Gourmet Popcorn)....
The process of pickling vegetables has been around for thousands of years. In fact, pickling is one of the oldest food preservation methods known to man, according to History. Experts believe the first pickled food was invented all the way back in ancient Mesopotamia in 2400 B.C., when Mesopotamians preserved vegetables in salty brine.
During the hottest months of the year, there is only one place in town that's more popular than the pool: the ice cream shop. Creamy, sweet, and refreshing, this scrumptious snack doubles as the perfect way to help beat the heat during the scorching summer months. And with ever-more creative flavors to sample, from macaroni and cheese to jalapeño-avocado, this classic frozen treat never goes out of style.
To find the ultimate chocolate chip cookies you can order, we put 10 options to the test. Here's what we learned. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
A tale as old as time itself, french fries have been a tried and true comfort food for generations. Whether you like 'em plain or loaded up with mayo, ketchup, and cheese, the glorious potato fries are the perfect companion to your good ol' American cheeseburger or classic fish 'n' chips. Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, fries will likely rule our hearts forever. As per the South Florida Reporter, Americans scarf down nearly 30 pounds of french fries annually.
Ddi you know that July 7 is World Chocolate Day? According to National Today, the day marks the anniversary of the day chocolate was introduced as a dessert in Europe back in the 1500s. Everyone should have the ability to enjoy a nice piece of chocolate on World Chocolate Day...
WALMART is pulling more than a dozen baked products from shelves nationwide after the manufacturer announced a recall in late June. Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalled 13 products due to concerns that hard plastic pieces may be present in the food. The recalled items - including cookies and granola bars...
Several Jif peanut butter products were voluntarily recalled in May 2022 due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall, which expanded to other food products including 7-Eleven peanut butter snack packs and some sold by Del Monte, has thrown peanut butter into short supply, only lengthening the 2022 food shortage list.
Summertime is the quintessential picnic season which means lots of families will gather together at parks and backyards to enjoy seasonal staples like burgers, watermelon, and the beloved egg salad. But, as the temperature outside increases, keeping your food fresh and free from bacteria is essential in avoiding the dreaded chance of food poisoning.
Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. This year, Amazon's annual Prime Day is actually a two-day event that will take place on July 12 and 13, according to a recent press release. It officially begins at 3 a.m. ET on July 12, but pre-Prime Day sales have already been rolling since June 21, per Consumer Reports. You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals, and if you are already, congratulations, because Prime Day offers some legit great deals. However, money expert Clark Howard advises shoppers to stay alert for so-called deals that aren't actually so good. Plus, Amazon also occasionally vexes its Prime members with new and unanticipated charges, such as instating a Whole Foods delivery fee for Prime members.
Which came first, the chicken or the egg? We might never know, but also, should we care at all? Both are very tasty and can be prepared in many different ways. In the US, poultry is the most popular type of meat, and in 2017, each American ate 48.8 kg of chicken, per World Atlas. But eggs are also in high demand – Statista reports that in 2021, each American ate a whopping 284.6 eggs, and the US produces about 75 billion eggs annually, per PA Eats. And who wouldn't love them? After all, eggs are very good for you.
Aldi consistently ranks among the top grocery retailers in North America, according to Supermarket News, YouGov, and Retail Info Systems — and for good reason. In addition to its mega-affordable pricing structure, loyal Aldi customers swear by the surprisingly superior quality of products found in the German retailer's aisles. In fact, Aldi's mission is to sell goods that meet or exceed the quality of many big national brands we know and love at reasonable costs, according to the company's website. Aldi stores offer groceries, toiletries, household items, and more in its 2,000 stores across the nation. With a plethora of options to choose from — and at such a wallet-friendly rate — it's easy to understand why many people around the globe opt for Aldi.
Popping a dumpling in your mouth is an unparalleled experience. Juicy, hearty, and exploding with flavor, eating a single dumpling can send you straight to food heaven. Whether you like them fried, crispy, and crunchy or steamed, soft, and soupy, dumplings are undeniably delicious. And with both meat and vegetarian varieties, this traditionally Chinese dish can be enjoyed by everyone in the family. The broad appeal of this bite-sized food may be why dumpling sales have soared during the pandemic. The co-founders of one dumpling company, The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co., reported that sales for their dumplings increased threefold over the course of the last two years or so, as noted by The Star.
Canola oil is known for its light flavor and high smoke point and is a common ingredient in countless dishes. The oil, which comes from a crop that grows on multiple continents and produces bright yellow flowers, is often utilized in heat-intensive cooking methods like deep frying, sauteing, baking, and grilling. Its uses aren't limited to heat-based cooking, though. Canola oil is also a common ingredient in salad dressings and can even be used around the house (it can make a cheap, easy pesticide, for instance) and in beauty and hair products.
In a world of monopolies and endless big-box stores, we can sometimes forget the history of those places. We can forget that, at one time, at one point long ago, these enormous billion-dollar companies were just tiny, almost obscure names in a world that didn't even recognize their value. Walmart's history, for example, begins in 1962 as a Bentonville, Arkansas, department store that resembled any other mid-60s department store than the sprawling big-box machine we know it today. Amazon, HISTORY tells us, began life as a humble online bookstore back in the 1990s, selling everything from computer science books and Princess Diana biographies on a primitive and untamed internet. Love them or hate them, it's astounding to see how some of the biggest names in both local and global marketing grew from such tiny concepts.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping was once a matter of convenience, but during the pandemic, it was a matter of necessity. When we were all on lockdown, online grocery delivery was one of the safest ways to shop for many. And grocery stores stepped up to the challenge, even though just one year before the pandemic, only 19% of customers had shopped for groceries online (via Forbes). While getting groceries delivered to your house once seemed like a premium service, it's now the norm.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There are plenty of great TV chefs, but Curtis Stone is somewhat unique in that he brings an Australian background to his work. Though famous for his Australian heritage, the Melbourne native did not rise to fame "Down Under." Stone technically launched his career at 18 years old in the kitchen of the Savoy Hotel in Melbourne (via Fine Dining Lovers), but his star really began its ascent when he moved to the U.K. to work under his childhood hero, famed chef Marco Pierre White, at Cafe Royale and Mirabelle. Stone was eventually promoted to head chef at White's London restaurant Quo Vadis, per Food Network.
This is a Dutch apple pie with graham cracker crust recipe I have been making for over 20 years. When I lived in Atlanta many years ago, I was invited to a dinner party with a few new friends the first week I arrived there. The hostess was the aunt of one of my friends. Her name was Emily and she was so warm and friendly. She was born and raised in Georgia. Being a New Yorker, this was such a nice experience spending time with her family and new acquaintances for the evening. Her house was decorated beautifully; and her recipes were just wonderful, each and every one of them. I must have gained five pounds that night, from this pie recipe alone! It was so delicious that I had to have a second piece.
What would you do if time travel was possible? We don't know what you're thinking, but we might just go back to taste a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the very first time. Relishing the heavenly deliciousness of a classic sweet-salty combo and falling in love with it all over again sounds delightful. There's no denying the PB&J sandwich is one of the most iconic American foods. This scrumptious childhood favorite is so ubiquitous that many children in the United States munch on 1,500 PB&Js alone before graduating high school (via The South Florida Reporter).
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Have you ever tried to spread Nutella or almond butter on a banana? It can be a messy and frustrating undertaking. Business partners Renee Heath and Bechara Jaoudeh thought so too, so they invented Banana Loca. As a child, Jaoudeh...
Comments / 0