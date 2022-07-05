ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrested after Ypsilanti Township fatal shooting captured on Facebook Live

By Natalia Escalante
 3 days ago
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been have been arrested, and two of them have been formally charged, after a man was shot and killed in Ypsilanti Township while making a Facebook Live video.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on June 28 on Nash Avenue near Tyler Road.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple calls of shots being fired and that a man was on the ground. Deputies said Terrill Smith, 46, of Ypsilanti Township was shot multiple times.

Aid was provided at the scene until a medical team arrived and took Smith to the hospital. He died from his injuries.

On July 1, three people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

A 24-year-old man from the city of Ypsilanti was arrested in Georgia and is being taken to back to Washtenaw County. Specific charges for him are pending.

Martita Bonner, 41, of Ypsilanti Township was charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and open murder. She has been taken to the Washtenaw County Jail. Her bond has been set at $1 million.

Jermia Castion, 25, of Ypsilanti, was charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and open murder. She was also taken to the Washtenaw County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was heard and witnessed through the Facebook Live video that was shared multiple times.

Authorities are still looking for other people who may have been involved. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Yeager at yeagerb@washtenaw.org or 734-476-9594. Tips can also be sent anonymously to 734-973- 7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Related
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit. The incident happened on southbound I-75 near Clay. MSP officials say the man reported hearing gunfire hit his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through his windshield, causing the glass to strike him. According to police, the man described the suspect vehicle as a black Charger. In addition to this, he described the suspect as a Black male who was hanging out of the rear passenger window and shooting at him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect vehicle continued to drive southbound on I-75. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

SUV theft, crash in Washtenaw County leads to 3 arrests, bystander hurt

Three teens have been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft and crash in Washtenaw County that left a bystander severely injured, investigators announced Wednesday. Dispatchers were alerted around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday about a home invasion on the 200 block of Wiltshire Drive in Superior Township. A resident reported her vehicle had been stolen after a neighbor noticed the woman's belongings in the yard, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Georgia#Crime Stoppers#Facebook Live#Violent Crime
WLNS

Detroit police release new info on officer who was shot and killed

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead. Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident. “This is a […]
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

2 charged with open murder for Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people with open murder for their role in a shooting on July 3. Lansing police say 42-year-old Richard Simmons was shot and killed after an ‘altercation’ on the 300 block of City Market Dr. near Rotary Park.
LANSING, MI
