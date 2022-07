SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Georgia man who they said pulled a gun on another driver this week in Sarasota. The incident happened on Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday. James Weaver, 74, was driving a 2015 Maserati with kids in the car when they say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at a driver in another vehicle.

