Arlington, TX

Brad Miller batting ninth for Texas on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

St. Louis' Albert Pujols resting on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Nolan Arenado was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was shifted to third base, and Conner Capel was positioned in left field. According to Baseball...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are giving Bohm a breather after four straight starts. Matt Vierling is replacing Bohm on third base and batting eighth. numberFire's models project Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Astros' Jeremy Pena (COVID) scratched Thursday afternoon, Aledmys Diaz added

Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena was scratched from Thursday's lineup against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. What It Means:. The Astros haven't placed Pena on the COVID-19 injured list, so the scratch may be mostly a precautionary measure. Mauricio Dubon...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman heads to Cardinals' bench on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Edman will take a break after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb kept on Dodgers' bench on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Chiefs' Skyy Moore (hamstring) missed majority of offseason program

Kansas City Chiefs second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore missed "most" of the team's offseason program with a left hamstring injury, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor expects Moore to make up for the absence with "plenty of repetitions in camp," so the injury doesn't appear to be a concern, but the missed reps are notable for a rookie receiver on a team that is replacing Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to take over as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver and Travis Kelce should dominate targets, but Moore could emerge as the third option in a Patrick Mahomes' offense. In the event that Moore's injury lingers into the regular season, it would be a boost for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Wednesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras went hit a two-run homer and drew a walk on Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat a day later. Travis d'Arnaud is catching for Max Fried and hitting fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Aaron Judge joining Yankees' bench Thursday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Judge appeared fine while going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, so this is presumably a maintenance day. Aaron Hicks is replacing Judge in center field and hitting sixth. Gleyber Torres is in the two-hole in place of Judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson batting ninth for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Culberson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Josh Smith moves to the bench. Culberson is batting 0.254 this season in 74 plate appearances.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel idle again Thursday afternoon for Astros

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup again for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Gurriel is out of the order for a second straight game. J.J. Matijevic is covering first base and batting sixth for Houston. Matijevic...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Max Muncy in Dodgers' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Willi Castro batting ninth for Detroit on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will start in right field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Victor Reyes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.5 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Friday with Marwin Gonzalez starting at shortstop. Gonzalez will bat eighth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 9.0...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec batting ninth for Red Sox on Friday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Dalbec will start at first base on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Franchy Cordero moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dalbec for 7.6 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario started the last three games in left field in place of Adam Duvall (hand), but he'll likely be in a reserve role moving forward. Duvall is starting in left field and hitting seventh.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Brad Miller on Rangers' bench Friday

Texas Rangers outfielder Brad Miller is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Miller started in left field the last two games, but he's on the bench for Friday's opener. Kole Calhoun is manning left and hitting seventh while Adolis Garcia returns to right field and bats cleanup.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen batting fourth on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCutchen will start in center field on Friday and bat fourth versus JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Jonathan Davis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 7/8/22

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
MLB
numberfire.com

White Sox' Seby Zavala handling catching duties on Friday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Zavala will take over the catching position after Reese McGuire was rested at home versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Detroit's lefty Tarik Skubal, our models project Zavala to score 7.9 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL

