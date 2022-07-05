Guardians' Josh Naylor (back) scratched on Tuesday, Richie Palacios to start

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras went hit a two-run homer and drew a walk on Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat a day later. Travis d'Arnaud is catching for Max Fried and hitting fifth.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are giving Bohm a breather after four straight starts. Matt Vierling is replacing Bohm on third base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Vierling...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Edman will take a break after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and a...
On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
Kansas City Chiefs second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore missed "most" of the team's offseason program with a left hamstring injury, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor expects Moore to make up for the absence with "plenty of repetitions in camp," so the injury doesn't appear to be a concern, but the missed reps are notable for a rookie receiver on a team that is replacing Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to take over as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver and Travis Kelce should dominate targets, but Moore could emerge as the third option in a Patrick Mahomes' offense. In the event that Moore's injury lingers into the regular season, it would be a boost for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Nolan Arenado was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was shifted to third base, and Conner Capel was positioned in left field. According to Baseball...
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena was scratched from Thursday's lineup against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. What It Means:. The Astros haven't placed Pena on the COVID-19 injured list, so the scratch may be mostly a precautionary measure. Mauricio Dubon...
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will start in right field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Victor Reyes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.5 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Zavala will take over the catching position after Reese McGuire was rested at home versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Detroit's lefty Tarik Skubal, our models project Zavala to score 7.9 FanDuel...
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Conner Capel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Capel out of the order against Atlanta's southpaw. Brendan Donovan is rolling over to right field in place of Capel and hitting eighth while Juan Yepez shifts to left and hits fifth. Albert Pujols is replacing Capel in the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Torkelson will start at first base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Kody Clemens returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torkelson for 7.5 FanDuel...
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Judge appeared fine while going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, so this is presumably a maintenance day. Aaron Hicks is replacing Judge in center field and hitting sixth. Gleyber Torres is in the two-hole in place of Judge.
