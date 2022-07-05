ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

More than 80% of Haywire Fire burned at low soil severity

knau.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoconino National Forest officials have released the soil burn severity map for the Haywire Fire northeast of Flagstaff. The 5,500-acre wildfire broke out almost...

www.knau.org

