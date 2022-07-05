ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Police, AG investigating video that shows officer slamming suspect’s head into road

By Eli Sherman, Chelsea Jones, Tim White, Steph Machado
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgYOo_0gVl4zI300

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A video is circulating of an arrest over the holiday weekend that shows two high-ranking Providence police officers taking down a suspect on India Street before one of them slams the man’s head into pavement.

The start of the brief video — which has been reviewed and independently verified by Target 12 — shows Captain Stephen Gencarella and Lt. Matthew Jennette wrestling Providence resident Armando Rivas , 21, to the ground, then handcuffing him.

Gencarella is then seen holding Rivas down with his knee as Jennette makes a call on his police radio. Soon after, Gencarella grabs Rivas by the hair and hits the suspect’s head on the roadway. One of the officers is then heard yelling “stop moving,” as Gencarella continues to hold Rivas’s head against the ground.

On Tuesday, Providence police leaders and R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office said they are investigating the incident, though the two officers have not been placed on leave.

“They were using force and it’s disturbing of what I have seen thus far,” Providence Police Commissioner Steven Paré told Target 12 on Tuesday. “There is a lot more we need to do on what led up to it, and perhaps witnesses can fill in some. But the 30-second clip I have seen is concerning and that is why we initiated a review along with the attorney general’s office so we can review it and look at policy.”

“Certainly, the AG will look at any potential violation of law,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xI2cB_0gVl4zI300
Armando Rivas (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

Neronha spokesperson Blake Collins confirmed the department had reached out about the arrest and its circumstances on Tuesday.

“Pursuant to the Attorney General’s Use of Force Protocol, we have begun a review of the matter,” Collins said.

The officers first encountered Rivas while patrolling near the fireworks display at India Point Park on Sunday night, according to the police report written by Jennette.

Jennette said he was dispersing cars that were illegally parked watching fireworks, and called a tow truck for a black Jeep that had no people in it and was parked in the travel lane.

Rivas returned to the car while it was in the process of being towed and shouted profanities at the officers, Jennette’s report says, and tried to get into the car. The report says Jennette then tried to arrest Rivas, who was “wildly attempting to break free” as Jennette tried to restrain him.

Gencarella ran over to the scene, according to Jennette’s report, and joined the attempt to restrain Rivas. Jennette describes Gencarella as using a “palm heel strike,” a police technique, to Rivas’s head prior to him being placed in handcuffs.

The report does not mention Gencarella grabbing Rivas’s hair and slamming his head to the ground, which is seen in the video about 12 seconds after Jennette is seen putting handcuffs on Rivas.

The report claims Rivas was reaching for his waistband during the struggle. Police later found 1.5-inch knife in his waistband, according to the report.

Rivas was charged with five criminal offenses, including two counts of simple assault and or battery, resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstructing officer in execution of duty and disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest to three of the four counts and the disorderly conduct charge was dismissed, according to court records.

Providence police initially refused to make public a copy of the arrest report. When Target 12 went to the department to seek a copy at the records office shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, the door to the building was locked. A police official said the report had been put “under lock” and she had been directed not to give it out to anybody.

Police spokesperson Lindsay Lague said the department wouldn’t share the report pending the investigation, adding that the narrative will not be changed. “We are not altering the report,” she said.

After appealing the decision to Paré, Target 12 was told the department would release the report after all.

The altercation was captured on what appears to be a cellphone video, which is 51 seconds and does not show the entire incident. It’s unclear if any other video exists; Paré said the incident was not captured on the two officers’ body-worn cameras. He said Gencarella had not yet been issued a camera.

“Anyone in uniform should have a body-worn camera on and engaged,” Paré said Tuesday.

“It just came to light,” Paré said. “We’re on it, we will do a thorough review. Whatever the facts are, we’ll deal with that.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza tells 12 News he has reviewed the video and finds it concerning.

“This incident is under review by both the Attorney General’s Office and the Providence Police Department and the mayor will continue to receive further updates as the investigation continues,” the spokesperson said.

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers . Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

Related
GoLocalProv

PHOTOS: RI State Police Seeking to Identify Man Involved in Violence at Roe v. Wade Protest

The Rhode Island State Police on Friday released images of a man at the scene of the recent violence at a Roe v. Wade rally and asked the public to help identify him. “Our investigation into the incident at the State House is ongoing and we’re asking members of the public to look at these pictures and see if the individual looks familiar,” said Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Radio#Wrestling#Law Enforcement#Ag#Target 12
GoLocalProv

RI Correctional Officer Indicted for Manslaughter in Death of Inmate

A Rhode Island state grand jury has returned an indictment charging a correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) with manslaughter in the death of an inmate in 2021, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police. The investigation was initiated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fallriverreporter.com

Two arrested, including Tiverton man, after allegedly striking police officer with projectiles as part of TikTok Challenge

Two men were arrested after an officer was injured in a stunt believed to be part of a TikTok Challenge. According to Middletown Police, just before 1:30 a.m., a Middletown Patrol Officer was struck in the face and neck with gel projectiles from a “Splat Gel Gun” while on a traffic stop on West Main Road. The projectiles had come from a vehicle travelling north, which had slowed for the projectiles to be fired at the officer. The vehicle then accelerated, continuing north on West Main Road towards Portsmouth.
TIVERTON, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Accused of Dressing as UPS Employee, Stealing Packages in Rhode Island

Police in Warwick, Rhode Island are searching for a man accused of dressing as a UPS employee and stealing packages from a facility in the city. An image obtained by Warwick police shows a man entering a UPS facility at 150 Plan Way shortly after 6 p.m. on June 12 wearing a company t-shirt. Once inside, the man allegedly loaded packages onto a warehouse dolly and leaving the building with the haul, police said.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest woman concerning stolen vehicles in Westport, Fall River; arrested again two days later for Fall River theft

A woman has been arrested concerning vehicle thefts in both Westport and Fall River. According to Westport Police Sgt. Bryan McCarthy, on June 20, an Audi Q7 was reported stolen from Prestige Auto located at 1175 State Road. Later that night, Dartmouth Police observed the vehicle in Dartmouth with attached plates. Dartmouth officers stopped the Audi and Kristin Deschene of Westport was placed under arrest.
WESTPORT, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy