Permits issued to demolish old River City Brewing Company building

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Demolition permits have been issued for old River City Brewing Company site, according to records from the city.

The building is on the Southbank near downtown Jacksonville, across from the Museum of Science and History.

Action News Jax told you when the restaurant and brewery closed in 2021.

The Downtown Investment Authority said there are proposals to put up new housing on the property.

