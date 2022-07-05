ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, AL

SWAT team responding to barricade situation in New Hope

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a heavy police presence at a mobile home area in New...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in church break in

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and people involved in a church break in. The incident happened on July 2 at Faith Tabernacle Church on Highway 24 in Trinity. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle looks to be a light-colored Nissan that appears to have damage to the head light area.
TRINITY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple drug arrests

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) this week made numerous drug arrests following traffic stops, tips from citizens and issued warrants.    On Tuesday, July 5, in Vinemont, deputies made contact with Amanda Lynn Slatton, 31, of Hanceville. It was determined she had active failure to appear warrants with the CCSO. She was arrested for three counts of forgery-counterfeiting and three counts of possession of a forged instrument.   On Wednesday, July 6, in Good Hope, deputies stopped John Mathew Tworkowsky, 51, of Hayden. A subsequent search of his person and the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.    That same day, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious pedestrian in Fairview. They identified Joseph Randell Overton, 40, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Officials search for missing Limestone County girl

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Charity Makayla Smith was last seen on July 2 around 12 a.m. at her home in the Clements community. At that time, she was wearing pink shorts, a green tank top, and cowgirl boots.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 people in custody after standoff with police in New Hope

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning. Active shooter training in Morgan Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that...
NEW HOPE, AL
WHNT News 19

Several stolen items found during routine traffic stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple items that were believed to be stolen were recovered during a routine traffic stop over the weekend, police say. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) DUI Task Force pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on July 2 on South Memorial Parkway.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Taking tide pods — hundreds of dollars worth of them — it’s what police said two men did at a local grocery store, but it didn’t end there. The situation quickly escalated and turned physical. Police are looking for these detergent delinquents to “come clean”.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police arrest man for allegedly firing gun into an 11th Avenue home

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a gun into a home on 11th Avenue SW. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a reported gunshot at an 11th Avenue home on June 29. Officers met with a victim who discovered the house had recently been struck by gunfire. Investigators identified Samuel Leonard Dobbins II, age 60, as a suspect during the investigation.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

Decatur man arrested, charged with shooting into building

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to a shooting, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD). On June 29, authorities say that officers responded to the 200-block of 11th Avenue SW in reference to a shooting investigation. When officers arrives, they found a...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

2 in custody after standoff in New Hope mobile home park

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office has identified Courtney Labell Clark, 37, of Huntsville, and James Adam Ginn, 25, also of Huntsville, as those arrested in Tuesday night's standoff in New Hope. According to Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Clark has one misdemeanor warrant out...
NEW HOPE, AL
WAFF

One dead in fatal Fairview shooting

FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WAFF) - A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Fairview on Tuesday morning. According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot and killed. At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

