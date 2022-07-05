SWAT team responding to barricade situation in New Hope

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) this week made numerous drug arrests following traffic stops, tips from citizens and issued warrants. On Tuesday, July 5, in Vinemont, deputies made contact with Amanda Lynn Slatton, 31, of Hanceville. It was determined she had active failure to appear warrants with the CCSO. She was arrested for three counts of forgery-counterfeiting and three counts of possession of a forged instrument. On Wednesday, July 6, in Good Hope, deputies stopped John Mathew Tworkowsky, 51, of Hayden. A subsequent search of his person and the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. That same day, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious pedestrian in Fairview. They identified Joseph Randell Overton, 40, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO