ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

16-year-old jumps into river to save 3 girls, cop as car sinks, Mississippi police say

By Madeleine List
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

A 16-year-old jumped into a river in Mississippi to save three teenage girls and a police officer from drowning after a car drove off a boat launch, according to media outlets and police.

Corion Evans rushed into the water after the vehicle with three girls inside drove into the Pascagoula River in Moss Point and started sinking about 20 feet from the shore, according to WLOX.

He also helped save a Moss Point police officer who swam out to help but started to struggle in the water, according to the outlet.

The car drove into the water at around 2:30 a.m. on July 3, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley wrote in an email to McClatchy News. The three girls and the police officer are recovering well, he wrote.

Moss Point is about 28 miles east of Biloxi.

Ashley called Evans’ actions “heroic” and said his courage did not go unnoticed.

“I believe that if he did not decide to risk his own safety it may have turned into (an) ... unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote, “but we are all grateful for Mr. Evans’ selflessness and bravery he displayed by helping rescue the people stranded in the river.”

Cora Watson, who was inside the car when it drove into the water, shared a photo of Evans on Facebook on July 4 and wrote that he saved her life.

“This man right here saved my life right before my last breath,” she said. “I’m so thankful for him.”

Evans’ mother, Marquita Evans, also praised her son on Facebook.

Marquita and Corion Evans did not respond to requests for comment from McClatchy News.

“My hero,” Marquita Evans wrote. “My son saved 4 lives last night while risking his own life… (that’s) four times he went in that water fighting to save those individuals ... (I’m) so proud of you son for not giving up and saving lives!”

Man dies after bystanders pull him from Georgia lake over July 4 weekend, officials say

Teen thrown from boat and run over in deadly boating crash, Louisiana officials say

California man dies after jet ski enters ‘swim only’ area of river, Arizona cops say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
California State
City
Biloxi, MS
State
Mississippi State
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
truecrimedaily

Mississippi man accused of fatally beating mother with hammer

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his 42-year-old mother. According to WAPT-TV, on Wednesday, June 15, Dekarius Funches allegedly beat Latasha Funches to death with a hammer at a home on Lakewood Drive and fled the scene. It was reportedly the victim's daughter who initially found the body and called authorities.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ashley
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina.In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.On Wednesday, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement that small pieces of human flesh had been found around the machine where Burrell had been working. After conducting a DNA test on the dried...
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pascagoula River#Traffic Accident#Wlox#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Biloxi Sun Herald

Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Gautier shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Gautier Thursday night. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Tyereack Green by Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. Lynd said the shooting occurred on Southern Drive. This is an on going investigation and those with information are asked to call the Gautier...
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
2K+
Followers
158
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy