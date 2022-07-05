ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westville, FL

Westville mourns the loss of beloved former clerk

By Diane M. Moore drobinson@nevespublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved long-time Town of Westville clerk Donna Gillis passed away on June 28, but those she served say she leaves behind a legacy of love and giving. Gillis served as clerk for 22 years before she retired. During that time, she gave much back to her...

WMBB

Blountstown Police Department returns home

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown Police Department moving out of their old temporary building and finally moving back into their newly renovated home on Northeast Pear Street. “We called it camping out,” Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory said. “It was like camping out for the last three and a half years.” Chief Mallory said […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Rising prices causing pet owners to give up their animals

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Rising prices have affected Americans in almost every aspect of life, and now some pet owners have reached a point where they can no longer care for their furry friends. Cortney Turner has been a Lynn Haven Animal Control Officer for almost two years. Recently, she said she has seen […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wuwf.org

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton receive 'A' grades, Warrington ‘incomplete’

The state department of education this afternoon released grades for Florida schools. Santa Rosa County schools were rated an “A” for the 2021-22 school year. Neighboring Escambia County was graded a “B.” However, Warrington Middle School in Escambia was given an “incomplete” grade. School officials there were trying today to determine what the means. The chronically low-performing school is in danger of becoming a charter school if it does not get a “C.” Okaloosa and Walton school districts also got an "A" grade.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
City
Westville, FL
Local
Florida Government
elba-clipper.com

Elba celebrates Independence Day

ELBA CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY…The City of Elba and Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual 4th of July celebration “Let Freedom Ring” Monday evening with activities including a patriotic golf cart/walking parade, games, music entertainment by Blind Skeleton, food, and FIREWORKS. With the courthouse square in downtown Elba ‘roped off’ for the event, families and friends set out their lawn chairs, blankets, and more to sit, relax and enjoy the evening in honor of America’s birthday. This was the first time for Blind Skeleton to perform at the event. The band, featuring Elba native Bill Brueckner as lead singer, performed classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, along with other popular tunes for the occasion. Once again, the fireworks were presented by Elba native Mike Holderfield, and his work brought much delight to the large crowd. The evening’s festivities, however, began with the patriotic golf cart/walking parade, and as shown by Junior Miss Elba Destinee Tidwell, Little Miss Elba Bella Bane and Young Miss Elba Kayden Moseley smiles were not hard to find as everyone was enjoying the event. More photos from Monday night’s festivities can be found in the July 7th print edition of The Elba Clipper (in stores now)!
ELBA, AL
WMBB

Prosecutors reviewing Walton commission accusations

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Prosecutors are examining an audit that accused Walton County Commissioners of breaking their rules, and possibly state law, in the way they handled taxpayer money. The audit was issued by the Walton County Clerk of Court. In Florida, along with overseeing courthouses, the clerk...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Child nearly drowns at Santa Rosa Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District. Officials said a lifeguard was en route to one medical call when they were stopped by a...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

Chick-fil-A coming to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna. The restaurant will be built on Highway 71 South near the interstate, according to News 13’s media partner The Jackson County Times. “Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Walton County Sheriff addresses concerns over large teen crowds

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A video of teens seen running on a beach in Seagrove at night caught the attention of many online. The lights in the video are just sheriff’s deputies moving the teens off the beach. “There’s only so many deputies for 300,000 people, so what...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Entrepreneur/Restauranteur Dave Rauschkolb Wins Van Ness Butler Jr. Hospitality Award

The Walton County Tourist Department has named Dave Rauschkolb as the winner of its annual Van Ness Butler Jr. Hospitality Award. This hospitality award was established in 2003 to recognize excellence in hospitality service, travel/tourism marketing, advertising, promotion, and contributions to the local community. “To share that commonalty of passion...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County schools receive individual grades from the state

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida released grades for school districts and individual schools themselves on Thursday. Bay District Schools maintained its “B” grade. Within the county, 12 schools received an “A.”. Southport, Tyndall and Patronis were three elementary schools to get an “A.” Breakfast Point...
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa schools announce breakfast, lunch prices for 2022-23 school year

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Okaloosa County School District has announced that it is returning to a paid meal service for breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year. According to the OCSD, the cost for a student breakfast in 2022-23 is $1.80. The reduced breakfast cost is 30 cents (must apply). Student lunches are $2.70, and the reduced cost is 40 cents (must apply). Milk is 65 cents.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in early Thursday morning murder

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The search has ended for the suspect accused of murdering Brittany Phillips. HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim of a Thursday morning murder has been identified. Houston County Coroner, Robert Byrd tells News4 that the victim is 29-year-old, Brittany Phillips. The search for Phillips’...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital gets national recognition for high-quality cardiovascular care

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Heart Association has awarded HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital for their commitment to stroke treatment. AHA gave out two “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards for following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, which in turn led to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and less readmissions to the hospital.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven corruption case will go to jury as trial date looms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As is normal in a competitive process the prosecutors and the defense don’t agree on much in the Lynn Haven corruption case. That now includes when to hold the trial for Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix construction.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wtvy.com

New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass

MARIANNA, Fla. (Press Release) - “IT’S OUR PLEASURE!” Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna!. Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community Development Department to establish a Chick-Fil-A location on Hwy 71 South. County employees will begin reviewing the plans and the General Development Order will be sent to the Planning Commission and the Board of County Commission for final approval.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is in full swing in Panama City Beach. Now that the holiday weekend has come to an end, here are some upcoming events in the area. Grand Slam World Series Session 3 When: July 7-July 9 Where: Publix Sports Park Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross When: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

