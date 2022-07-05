Man critically injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 200 block of east Sea Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a news release.
When they arrived, officers located the man in the street.
He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Officers received information that a person of interest was in a home in the area.
SWAT officers arrived on scene and contacted the person of interest by phone.
The person later surrendered to police.
