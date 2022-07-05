ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Man critically injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Independence

By David Medina
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 200 block of east Sea Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

When they arrived, officers located the man in the street.

He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Officers received information that a person of interest was in a home in the area.

SWAT officers arrived on scene and contacted the person of interest by phone.

The person later surrendered to police.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

