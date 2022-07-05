Despite cities opting-out of new law, fireworks complaints, fires and injuries still common

CLEVELAND — Despite dozens of cities opting out of a new state law and banning fireworks in their communities, the rocket’s red glare still lit up the night sky over Independence Day weekend, prompting dozens of fires, trips to the emergency room and complaints called into police.

The Cleveland Division of Fire made more than 300 runs for emergency services on Independence Day, including 19 grass and field fires as well as seven structure fires. There were also numerous emergency medical runs for fireworks-related injuries, according to Lt. Mike Norman, the public information officer for the Division of Fire.

News 5

“There are some days that we can anticipate that are going to be busier than others. The Fourth of July is usually one of those,” Norman said. “We know we are going to have blast injuries. We know we are going to have burn injuries. We know we are going to have a number of fires. Certainly [Monday night and Tuesday morning were] no exception.”

One of the largest fires that firefighters responded to occurred at a vacant home on East 71st Street near Fleet Avenue in the Slavic Village neighborhood. The massive blaze, which consumed the first and second floors as well as the attic, required additional fire suppression resources. On scene, neighbors reported to fire investigators that several children or teenagers were on the porch lighting fireworks before the blaze started, Norman said.

“It wasn’t an easy fight for them,” Norman said. “There was so much fire. It was well involved. The whole first floor was involved. The second floor was involved. It actually extended into the attic. That whole house was rolling.”

News 5

According to a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson, there were at least 15 patients that were presented with injuries related to fireworks in Ohio since July 1. However, the spokesperson noted that this count does not include the figures of all Clinic emergency departments.

According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, emergency departments within the UH system reported 9 total fireworks accident-related visits over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Lt. Norman said there were several instances of first responders being delayed in their arrival because of fireworks being launched in the street.

“We had one incident where we had a very serious injury on Gay Ave last night. Our firetruck, it took them so long to get down the street because [residents are] blowing [fireworks] off in the street. Once they get those things started in the street, you don’t want to drive through it.”

Lt. Norman said the very dry conditions and little rainfall so far this summer created conditions that increased the chances for for field and grass fires. Fireworks are believed to have caused an apocalyptic-looking scene near West 25th Street across from Metro Hospital around 10 p.m. Monday. Embers from spent fireworks appeared to have set a row of large bushes on fire.

News 5/Viewer Video

“The conditions were ripe there to have some of these exterior fires. With the volume of fireworks that we had this year, it was over the top,” Norman said. “They have changed some of the laws and made fireworks more accessible but they’re no safer. We know what we’re going to see. We’re going to see blast injuries, we’re going to see burn injuries from sparklers.”

The city of Cleveland was one of dozens of communities to opt out of the state’s new fireworks law, which allowed for the sales and use of fireworks around the dates of several holidays, including Independence Day. By opting out of the state law, municipalities were able to prohibit fireworks through their own ordinances.

Although Parma also opted out the fireworks law, firefighter T.J. Martin said Parma police responded to nearly 230 complaints about fireworks around the July 4th holiday. However, unlike Cleveland, Martin said there were no major fireworks-related fires. There was one report of a man that suffered serious injuries — and the likely loss of multiple fingers — after a firework exploded near his hand.

Although the police department fielded 227 fireworks-related complaints, Martin said it is a important to view those calls within the context of Parma being a city of 80,000 residents.

“It does seem reasonable. It seems that there is not a marked increase from past years, which is good. What we want is for people to be considerate,” Martin said. “Be compassionate, be considerate of your neighbors. Make sure you are fire safe and have safety in mind when you are firing off fireworks. Even though they are outlawed in the city of Parma, a lot of people are not aware that they are not permitted in the city limits and they want to celebrate.”

News 5

If residents plan on lighting additional fireworks this week, Martin implored them to have a safety plan in place. Residents should never place their body directly over a fireworks device and never hold lit fireworks in their hands. Additionally, Martin said it is good practice to have a bucket of water nearby in case of an emergency. Lastly, it is important to soak used and unused fireworks in water before throwing them away.

News 5

“There is always that concern because what goes up must come down. A lot of times when the fireworks go up, they don’t extinguish themselves on the way down. When we have the dry conditions or the drought conditions that we have been having, we always worry about things like that,” Martin said. “A spark or an ember from a firework can last up to an hour depending on how long it takes for the things around it to burn out. There is always the potential there.”