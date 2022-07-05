ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks claim Sergio Alcantara off waivers from Padres

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxb6W_0gVl3BdI00

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed infielder Sergio Alcantara off waivers from their National League West rival San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Alcantara started the season with the Diamondbacks and was designated for assignment May 6. The Padres selected him off waivers May 9, and he played for San Diego until being DFA’d June 30.

Alcantara appeared at shortstop, third base and second base for both teams this year. He batted just .114 in 22 games for San Diego. In 23 games for Arizona at the start of the season, he managed a .189 average with one home run, one triple and seven RBIs.

The Diamondbacks also recalled left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from Triple-A Reno and designated right-hander J.B. Wendelken for assignment.
Gilbert went 0-3 with a 7.88 ERA in four appearances (three starts) for Arizona earlier this year.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Padres OF Jurickson Profar stretchered off after scary collision, collapse

It was a scary scene at Petco Park during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was taken off the field on a stretcher after a collision with San Diego rookie infielder C.J. Abrams in the top of the fifth. Profar took a knee to the head from Abrams in the collision.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
CLEVELAND, OH
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Giants 2-1; Jurickson Profar injured

On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Profar collapses after collision, Padres beat Giants in 10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his neck in a brace, and driven off the field on a cart as his teammates watched from a few feet away. Profar pumped his right fist to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd and appeared to be smiling. He was taken to a hospital and no update was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Scout Mike Brito Passes Away

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Bryce Harper
Sportsnaut

Beau Brieske pitches Tigers past White Sox

Rookie Beau Brieske didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, Javier Baez homered and the visiting Detroit Tigers held off a late Chicago White Sox rally to win their season-high fifth straight, 2-1, on Thursday night. Brieske (2-6), who entered his 14th career start with a 4.54 ERA,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#National League West#Triple A#Field Level Media#Dodgers Tuesday#Boston Red Sox#Mariners
Sportsnaut

Hot pitchers match up for Braves, Nationals

Two pitchers trending in the right direction will oppose each other when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.34 ERA) will face Washington’s Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.29) in a battle of veteran right-handers. The...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Tommy La Stella operating second base on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. La Stella will man second base after David Villar was aligned at third and Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list. In a matchup versus right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb kept on Dodgers' bench on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead. San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy