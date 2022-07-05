Fourth of July ends violently following string of shootings in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The July 4 holiday ended violently with six people shot in a span of eight hours across Newport News.

One of the victims died in a shooting Tuesday morning. Newport News Police identified him as 34-year-old Dominic Thompson of Hampton.

Police say the five other shooting victims are expected to recover.

Jaquan Meminger returned to the Family Fare convenience store on the corner of J Clyde Morris Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Several hours earlier, investigators filled the parking lot collecting evidence, hoping to find out who killed Dominic Thompson.

“It’s just sad to see, for real,” Meminger said. “Prayers go to his family for real, for real.”

Police arrived on scene just before 7 a.m. Thompson died at the hospital a short time later.

Police are now looking for two persons of interest connected to the homicide.

Meminger, who lives down the street from where that deadly shooting happened, said he woke up after hearing gunshots.

“I thought it was fireworks, but I guess they was gunshots,” he said. “It was a lot of them, too - just ringing.”

Monday night on the Fourth of July, there was more gun violence with two other separate shootings nearby.

Three people were shot on Madison Avenue just before midnight.

Just a few blocks away at 25th and Wickham Avenue, police said two teenage boys were shot and injured.

Newport News City Councilman Dave Jenkins said a new program just rolled out will help fight crime.

“We are working on any ideas that we can come up with to stop the gun violence,” Jenkins said. “We are committed to being proactive. I know Chief Drew is doing all he can.”

Local leaders say police alone can’t curb crime.

New Beech Grove Baptist Church Pastor Willard Maxwell said he’s working to build relationships between police and the community.

“A lot of times, people know who shot who, but they don’t trust the police enough to tell,” said Maxwell. “So, when you create that relationship, it makes the community more responsible, which in turn makes the community a safer place.”

Police are working to get more information from the string of shootings.

Meantime, Councilman Jenkins said police are expected to beef up patrols in the area.