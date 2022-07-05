ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Today in History (July 5)

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OsNV_0gVl2pXD00
KOAM Image

Today is Tuesday, July 5, the 186th day of 2022. This is today in history.

Local News

  • In 2013, vandals destroyed some of the SEK Art Festvlal coal buckets in downtown Pittsburg.
  • In 2015, a boating accident on the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake claimed the life of one man.
  • In 2017, the Carthage Superintendent was put on leave while the district looked into performance reports from the public.

World News

  • In 1687, Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.
  • In 1811, Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.
  • In 2021, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos officially stepped down as CEO; he was succeeded by Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon’s cloud-computing business.

Entertainment

  • In 1954, Elvis Presley’s first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was “That’s All Right.”
  • In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title as he defeated Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
  • In 2008, Venus Williams won her fifth Wimbledon singles title, beating her younger sister Serena 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Politics

  • In 1865, the Secret Service Division of the U.S. Treasury Department was founded in Washington, D.C., with the mission of suppressing counterfeit currency.
  • In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act.
  • In 2011, a jury in Orlando, Florida, found Casey Anthony, 25, not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

Birthdays

Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 79. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 74. Rock star Huey Lewis is 72. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 71. Country musician Charles Ventre is 70. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 63. Actor John Marshall Jones is 60. Actor Dorien Wilson is 60. Actor Edie Falco is 59. Actor Jillian Armenante is 58. Actor Kathryn Erbe (er-BEE’) is 57. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg (STOOL’-bahrg) is 54. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 53. Rapper RZA (RIH’-zuh) is 53. R&B singer Joe is 49. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 49. Actor Dale Godboldo is 47. Rapper Bizarre is 46. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 45. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 42. Actor Ryan Hansen is 41. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 40. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 37. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 37. Actor Jason Dolley is 31. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 28.

  • Today in History – Happy July 4th!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Carlos Santana Has Been Married Twice — Who Is His Current Wife?

On Tuesday, July 6, 2022, Carlos Santana collapsed in front of a crowd at a Michigan concert. The 74-year-old guitarist was near Detroit when onlookers recorded him passing out in the middle of a song. Soon after Carlos fell, medics were able to care for him on the stage. At one point, the “Maria” singer waved to the audience while being wheeled offstage, signaling he was feeling better. Carlos was eventually diagnosed with “heat exhaustion and mild dehydration.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
Carthage, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Pittsburg, MO
City
Memphis, MO
BBC

Carlos Santana: Legendary US guitarist collapses on stage

Legendary US guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan. Medical personnel treated the 74-year-old in Clarkston on Tuesday, and he was taken to a local hospital's emergency department for observation. Santana, who was born in Mexico, later wrote on his Facebook page that...
DETROIT, MI
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy