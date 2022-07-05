July 4th violence: US cities report dozens of shootings, deaths

The uncle of the suspected Chicago parade shooter says he is “heartbroken” after the incident.At least six people were killed and dozens more injured after the gunman opened fire on crowds in the suburb of Highland Park.Robert E Crimo, 22, has been arrested by police and speaking after the incident, his uncle offered his deep condolences and apologised to victims.“I’m heartbroken, my heart just shattered to hear this, I can’t believe it,” Paul Crimo said.“There were no warning signs, I saw him yesterday evening.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago paradeChicago shooting witness recalls desperate search for son amid terrifying incidentPolice arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago-area parade

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO