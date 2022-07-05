ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

July 4th violence: US cities report dozens of shootings, deaths

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor cities across the U.S. reported dozens of shooting incidents and homicides over the 4th of July weekend. While the deadliest shooting over the holiday weekend occurred on Monday in a suburb about 45 minutes north of Chicago — when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop onto a parade and...

The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
