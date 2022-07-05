Rouses Point woman facing multiple charges

CONSTABLE, NY - JUNE 28: An ambulance, believed to be transporting convicted murderer David Sweat is escorted by N.Y. State Police to Alice Hyde Medical Center on June 28, 2015 in Constable, New York. Escaped inmate David Sweat has been shot by law enforcement and was put in custody in Constable, NY, north of Malone and near the Canadian border. On Friday Richard Matt, who escaped with Sweat, was shot and killed in the same area. More than 1,000 State Police, Border Patrol, correction officers, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been searching for the pair since they were discovered missing from a prison in nearby Dannemora on June 6. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

