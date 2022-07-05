ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Florentine Road to close Wednesday from 8AM to 2:30PM for YCSO Sgt. Rick Lopez memorial

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorentine Road between Lake Valley Road and Glassford Hill Road will be closed Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 8AM to 2:30PM for the memorial service of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rick Lopez. The memorial service will begin at 1PM at the Findlay Toyota...

theprescotttimes.com

