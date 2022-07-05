Officials: Two in custody after standoff in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say two people with active felony warrants are in custody after they barricaded themselves in a mobile home in New Hope on Tuesday.

37-year-old Courtney Labell Clark and 25-year-old James Adam Ginn were arrested after the SWAT team used “energetic breaching techniques” and deployed tear gas, officials told News 19.

Authorities say they began surveilling a home in the Shady Lane RV & Mobile Home area because a suspect they had been searching for was believed to be in the trailer.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Madison County SWAT team were called to the scene because of the violent nature of the crimes connected with the warrants.

There were a total of four people inside the trailer, according to authorities. Two of them came out, leaving the two with active warrants inside.

No one was injured during the two-hour standoff.

Jail records show Ginn was charged with multiple misdemeanor charges, totaling up to a bond of $26,000. Ginn faces an additional felony charge, but no bond has been set.

Clark was charged with obstructing governmental operations. Her bond was set at $500.

