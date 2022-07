Road and sidewalk improvements in the McMinnville budget have begun. Mayor Ryle Chastain said paving has already started in the historic district near downtown. “Those historic neighborhoods and as well as around Main Street in the business district, but then there are quite a few around the city limits that are going to get paved, but I would say we are looking at a couple miles total,” Chastain said.

MCMINNVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO