MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg officials have lifted the boil notice and associated boiling recommendations that was issued Thursday for a portion of the city. The boil order covered the Greenfield area (see map below). It was expected to last until Saturday; however, the city said at the time it would issue a statement when people will no longer need to boil their water. That statement came Friday afternoon.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO