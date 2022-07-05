ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Kenneth Martez “Tez” Johnson

By Kevin The Editor
 3 days ago

Mr. Kenneth Martez Johnson known as “Tez”, age 41, of Cedartown passed away Monday, July 4, 2022.

Tez was born in Rome, Georgia on February 6, 1981, to his parents, Kenny Lester and Janet Johnson. Tez was a talented tattoo artist, singer, and songwriter. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and riding the backroads. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and family.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by grandmother, Bertha Neil; uncle, Reginald Johnson; and nephew, Daeyon Terran Fife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Alut3_0gVkzPmk00

He is survived by his loving wife, Jenna Worthy Johnson; children, Darrion Johnson, Deonna Johnson, DJ Johnson, Jazmine Johnson, Britley Johnson, Ayden Johnson, Garrison Studard, Hadley Studard, and Kolbey Jones; mother, Janet Johnson; father, Kenny Lester; brothers, Chris Fife and Tyler Couch; siters, Brittany Fife and Shuntori Fife. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and special friends also survive.

Funeral services for Tez will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary of Cedartown Church of God with Pastor Justin Grant and Pastor Danny Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave., Rome, GA 30161.

Serving as pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Albert Wells, Tucker Well, Tyler Wells, Almasi Lyles, Ayden Studard, and garrison Studard.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the sanctuary of Cedartown Church of God.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kenneth “Tez” Johnson.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaNrS_0gVkzPmk00

