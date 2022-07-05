Wild announce preseason schedule

Now that everyone has probably heard the news about the Minnesota Wild trading Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings for University of Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber and a 2022 first-round draft pick, it’s time to talk about who will replace the former 33-goal man. There were a lot of mixed reviews on the Wild’s return for Fiala, some loved it, some hated it. However, regardless of feelings towards the trade, neither Faber nor the player they pick in the draft will likely be ready to go straight to the NHL in 2022-23.

