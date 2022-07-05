ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson celebrates 75 years since native Hall of Famer Larry Doby joined AL

Paterson celebrated the 75th anniversary of hometown native and baseball Hall of Famer Larry Doby.

Doby broke the color barrier in the American League in July 1947 when he signed to play with Bill Veeck's Cleveland Indians. It was just a few months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.

"Paterson is where it began for him, it's where he met my mother. And other than God and Mr. Veck, she was the most important person in him succeeding. That was his rock,” says Larry Doby Jr., Doby's son. “All my sisters and myself were born here. He never forgot Paterson and that's why we're here today.”

Doby helped lead Cleveland to their last World Series title in 1948.

